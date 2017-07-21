—

FOR the next ten days Melbourne’s iconic Chapel Street will be transformed into Provocaré, a provocative, challenging, and arousing festival of arts.

And one of the darkest and most debauched shows to be staged at this year’s festival will be The Little Death Club, a cabaret-style show hosted by Queen of kink Miss Bernie.

Bernie says audiences can expect an hour of dangerously funny cabaret, sideshow, and burlesque, and adds that bringing together the show was no easy feat.

“Darling, with every show I drink a lot of gin, I write some dirty songs, then invite some of my favourite performers to come along with me,” she said.

“For The Little Death Club it was hard to choose as there are so many brilliant acts and I’m lucky enough to travel all over the world.

“But I’ll have Jess Love the hula hooping star with me, and Karen from Finance, who’s absolutely fabulous and one of the kinkiest bitches I know, and a lot of others including gender-bending contortionist Jared from Circus Oz.

“I also choose sexy men, to balance it out with the ladies.”

Bernie added that the show pushes a lot of boundaries, making it particularly appealing to LGBTI audiences.

“We are pushing boundaries with gender, and it doesn’t really matter to us or our audience – we just talk filth and have some drinks,” she said.

“Sometimes I select a man beast from the crowd and bring them onstage, and people at our shows might find a new friend or lover.

“It’s a party.”

The Little Death Club will run every night from July 20 – 30. For more information and to buy tickets visit: www.provocare.com.au/event/little-death-club