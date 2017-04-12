—

THE annual Bendigo Queer Film Festival is returning for 2017.

Running April 28–30, the festival will showcase a collection of diverse queer films, including the Australian feature Pulse and the Irish comedy smash A Date for Mad Mary.

The films will screen at the LaTrobe Art Institute on View Street, in the heart of Bendigo’s arts precinct.

“The BQFF committee are proud to present one of Australia’s only regional queer film festivals, now it its fourteenth year,” said convenor Suellen Pepperell.

“There truly is something for everyone in this year’s program: short films and animation, Australian and foreign features, gripping and fun docos, youth oriented content, serious drama and comedy.

“We are proud to offer content that caters to the diversity that exists within central Victoria. All are welcome to be a part of the fun.”

As part of the festival, a special Queer Country Art Exhibition will be open at Dudley House from April 21–May 5.

The full festival program is available online now.