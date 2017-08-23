—

A queer escort in Melbourne is offering a $100 discount to clients who vote yes for marriage equality.

Amber Leigh said she wants to encourage all supporters of marriage equality to have their say in the upcoming postal vote.

“I am an advocate for human rights, including LGBTI rights, and Australia still has a long way to go where that is concerned,” she said.

Leigh hopes that her offer will help people to think about their vote.

“I understand that many people are very set in their beliefs and a special offer to see me is not enough to change that,” she said.

“However, keeping the conversation going is the best thing we can do at this stage. The more informed people are, the more likely they are to vote.”

While Leigh doesn’t plan to get married herself, she wants marriage equality to allow the LGBTI community the same rights as opposite-sex couples.

“We never know what life throws at us and I would like to have the option [to marry] if one day I decide to,” she said.

“I have many loved ones in the LGBTI community and sex worker community alike who need this option in order to marry their partners.

“Formal marriage gives spouses more rights in situations like death, divorce, and rights to their children. Under the current civil union [arrangement] we do not have as many rights as those in a heterosexual marriage.

“It is pretty stone-age that so many people do not have these basic human rights just because they are gay.”

Leigh has a strong message for all Australians: “Vote YES to marriage equality!”

Voters have until tomorrow to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the postal poll.