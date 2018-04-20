—

An exciting employment opportunity is available at Minus18, Australia’s youth-driven charity for LGBTI young people.

The organisation supports LGBTI youth through events and online support, and provides fee-for-service LGBTI inclusion workshops to schools, businesses and community organisations.

Since 1998 it has supported more than 50,000 young people at events across Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide.

Now, the rapidly growing team of seven staff and 20 volunteers has an exciting opportunity for a Manager (Business and Outreach).

Status: Full time

Days: Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday hours

Length: 1 year with opportunity for renewal

Location: Minus18 Collingwood office in Melbourne

Reports to: CEO

Salary: $70,000 plus generous salary packaging and super (total package $83,035 equivalent)

For more details and to apply please see Minus18’s website.