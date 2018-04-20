An exciting employment opportunity is available at Minus18, Australia’s youth-driven charity for LGBTI young people.
The organisation supports LGBTI youth through events and online support, and provides fee-for-service LGBTI inclusion workshops to schools, businesses and community organisations.
Now, the rapidly growing team of seven staff and 20 volunteers has an exciting opportunity for a Manager (Business and Outreach).
Status: Full time
Days: Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday hours
Length: 1 year with opportunity for renewal
Location: Minus18 Collingwood office in Melbourne
Reports to: CEO
Salary: $70,000 plus generous salary packaging and super (total package $83,035 equivalent)
For more details and to apply please see Minus18’s website.
