—

Blogger Marijke Rancie, also known as ‘Political Posting Mumma’, has been elected to a delegate position in the Victorian Liberal Party.

Rancie is known as a vocal anti-LGBTI campaigner.

She appeared in last year’s ‘It’s okay to say no’ advertisements against marriage equality, and was involved with the recent march in Melbourne against the Safe Schools program.

Rancie is one of five Mormons that were elected to positions in the Victorian Liberal Party at last week’s state conference, The Age has reported.

In her campaign statement she described her self as a “lobbyist against the appalling Marxist Safe Schools programs”, which she has elsewhere accused of “grooming” children.

The Department of Education has said a number of Rancie’s claims about the Safe Schools program are false.

Also elected to the party was Dr Ivan Stratov, an infectious diseases specialist who has previously been involved in the Family First Party.

Stratov last year appeared at a Bendigo forum against Safe Schools, where he blamed HIV on poor morals.

“I studied a disease called HIV; 35 million people have died from that disease because they all decided they were going to make man’s love, not God’s love,” he reportedly said.

More moderate Liberals have said they see last weekend’s result as a shift towards control of the party by conservatives, and that they fear progressive members may leave the party.

The Liberal Party reportedly passed a number of motions affecting LGBTI people at the state conference, including one supporting a ban on the Safe Schools program and another supporting the Nordic model of effectively banning sex work.