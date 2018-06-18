—

HIV support and advocacy group Living Positive Victoria has announced Richard Keane as its new chief executive officer.

President Christabel Millar congratulated Keane on his appointment to the position.

“I am delighted to welcome Richard to the organisation at such a pivotal role,” said Millar.

“We know with confidence that the organisation is in the capable hands of a seasoned and cultured individual.

“Living Positive Victoria was born out of the passion and dedication of people living with HIV. Richard will preserve that legacy while pursuing an exciting new vision for all people living with HIV in Victoria.”

Keane has worked in a number of roles within the HIV response over the last 25 years, including as a member of the AIDS Ministerial Advisory Committee, a facilitator of the Positive Leadership Development Institute Australia/New Zealand, and the former president of Living Positive Victoria.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to lead an organisation whose people and culture have enabled myself and countless others to build skills and resilience over the last three decades,” said Keane.

“In my role as CEO, I will continue to champion the meaningful involvement of people living with HIV as central to an effective community-led response.”

Living Positive Victoria said that the role attracted international applicants, and Keane was selected as the candidate with the passion, vision and leadership needed to lead the organisation.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank all candidates for considering Living Positive Victoria as their next employment venture and wish each person all the best in their future endeavours,” said Millar.

Living Positive Victoria is a not-for-profit organisation representing people living with HIV in Victoria, established in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic at its height in the 1980s.

It provides education, support and advocacy for people living with HIV.