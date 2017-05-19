—

HUNDREDS of Moreland Secondary School students have come together in solidary with the LGBTI community for this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Filmed by a drone, the students held up rainbow umbrellas in formation to spell messages including “#notalone” in support of LGBTI people.

The video, posted on Facebook, talks about the “HOBIT” in IDAHOBIT—homophobia, biphobia and transphobia—and calls on everyone to become a “HOBIT warrior” to fight hate and discrimination.

“If you’re queer and you’re fighting HOBIT on your own, don’t worry, we’re coming,” says the video.

The event and video were coordinated by #ThisCampaignIsQueer, an initiative of Victoria’s Merri Health.