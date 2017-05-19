HUNDREDS of Moreland Secondary School students have come together in solidary with the LGBTI community for this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
The video, posted on Facebook, talks about the “HOBIT” in IDAHOBIT—homophobia, biphobia and transphobia—and calls on everyone to become a “HOBIT warrior” to fight hate and discrimination.
“If you’re queer and you’re fighting HOBIT on your own, don’t worry, we’re coming,” says the video.
The event and video were coordinated by #ThisCampaignIsQueer, an initiative of Victoria’s Merri Health.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment