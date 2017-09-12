—

A pro-marriage equality mural in Melbourne has been defaced with graffiti that reads “hetero pride” overnight.

The original mural was an image of rainbow wings with the slogan “I’m voting yes for marriage equality” on Fitzroy Street, and was created by street artist Van Rudd.

Speaking to Pedestrian , Rudd said it wasn’t surprising.

“I think to many of us it’s not surprising, but at the same time you think, how is this logistically happening,” he said.

“Is someone from the ‘no’ campaign trolling all of the equal marriage campaign stuff and sending people out to do this?

“Is it someone actually local, or is it someone who has built up a network and is sending people out?

“I find it a bit hard to trace that sort of thing.”

Before painting the mural in Collingwood, Rudd had painted an earlier iteration of the rainbow wings in Melbourne’s iconic Hosier Lane, however it was painted over so quickly it never saw the light of day.

Roughly 16 million postal ballots are due to start being sent out today for the government’s marriage equality postal survey.

Below are pictures of the mural before and after it was defaced.

If you don't know now you know [I'll be voting "yes" for equality] 👬🌈 pic.twitter.com/H0obHmwzP7 — Matthew Wade (@MatthewRWade) August 25, 2017

I was furious and not proof reading on account of this outside my house pic.twitter.com/rLCvGNTvzW — AtticusThomas (@AtticusThomas) September 11, 2017