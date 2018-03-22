—

Abstract submissions are currently open for this year’s LGBTIQ Women’s Health Conference.

The fourth annual conference presented by ACON and the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) will be held in Melbourne on July 12 and 13.

This year’s theme is Research, Resilience, Respect.

“The conference focuses on the health and wellbeing needs of all LGBTIQ women within Australian communities,” said the organisers.

“The event offers attendees a wide range of opportunities to discuss, engage with and explore these health needs, as well as profile new and emerging research, innovative programs and services being delivered to address these needs in our communities.”

Open for anyone to attend, the conference will be a space free from homophobia, transphobia, racism, misogyny, and any discriminatory behaviour.

The organisers are seeking input on a wide range of topics from diverse presenters.

“We encourage submissions that are innovative not only in content, but also in the style or format of knowledge sharing that best fits you and your community,” they said.

“We want to hear from diverse voices from all over Australia, including urban, rural and remote Australia and from the broad range of cultural and gender diverse voices within our communities.”

The suggested topics for presentations and workshops cover many areas, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, sex work, trans, and intersex health, disability, polyamory, and beyond.

Past programs are available, giving a selection of what topics have presented at previous conferences.

Abstracts are accepted from anybody wishing to present an idea, and scholarships are available for people who would otherwise be unable to attend due to financial or geographic limitations.

The conference organisers are also seeking volunteers to assist in roles including social media, administration, and speaker assistance; all volunteers receive free conference registration.

Abstracts for the conference can be submitted online now, and submissions are open until April 8.