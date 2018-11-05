—

tilde: Melbourne Trans & Gender Diverse Film Festival returns this week for its fourth edition, showcasing the best of local and international cinema.

tilde’s program this year spans various genres and is organised solely by volunteers and is supported by sponsors who advocate for and represent trans and gender diverse communities.

Highlights of this year’s festival include Transblack, a local documentary series exploring the lives of brotherboys and sistergirls.

The Youth Shorts program features local film First Day, which centres on young trans people seeking the right to education.

Featuring a free community party on Saturday night and post-film Q&As, the festival opens on Thursday November 8 with Transgeek, which looks at the intersection between transness and geek culture.

Another highlight is documentary Leitis in Waiting, which tells the story of Tongan leitis, trans women who are battling the rise of fundamentalism and intolerance in the South Pacific.

The festival closes with Man Made, which takes viewers inside the worlds of trans men in bodybuilding culture.

tilde: Melbourne Trans & Gender Diverse Film Festival runs from November 8 – 11 at Footscray Community Arts Centre.

To view the full program and purchase tickets, head to www.tildemelbourne.com