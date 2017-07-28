This year’s Melbourne Writers Festival (MWF) will see internationally acclaimed trans rights activist Janet Mock travel to Australia to share her experiences as a trans woman of colour.
Mock has already penned two books – Redefining Realness and Surpassing Certainty – memoirs that share her experiences of growing up poor, multiracial, and trans in America, and her journey into the highly competitive New York media.
Festival Director Lisa Dempster, in her final year at MWF’s helm, said this year’s festival will be bold, fierce, and unmissable.
“I am incredibly excited to welcome the creative and inspiring bestselling author and SoPOPular! talkshow host Janet Mock to the City of Literature for what is shaping up to be a truly extraordinary program.
“I am also thrilled to reveal we have released tickets early to Janet Mock’s event, ‘Visibility and Voice’, which will be a powerful discussion on the power of storytelling in media and popular culture, and the history of trans women in feminist, LGBT and social justice movements.
“Get in quick before they sell out!”
This year’s Melbourne Writer’s Festival runs from August 25 – September 3. To grab tickets to Janet Mock visit: mwf.com.au/writer/janet-mock
