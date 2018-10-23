Transgender role model and advocate Jeremy Wiggins has been named Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year at the 2018 GLOBE Community Awards.
The awards, which are now in their fifth year, recognise excellence in the state’s LGBTI community across fields as diverse as business, sport, health, and media.
He previously introduced the informed consent model of care for the initiation of hormone therapy for trans and gender diverse Australians, and was a founding member of PASH.tm (Peer Advocacy network for the Sexual Health of Trans Masculinities).
GLOBE President Daniel de Rochefort said the event provided an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Victoria’s LGBTI community.
“The resilience of the LGBTI community in the face of events this year – from Hannah Mouncey standing up to the AFLW, to the religious freedoms debate and the visibility of LGBTI people in schools – is demonstrated in the calibre of our award winners.”
Our own Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Wade, was the recipient of the Media Excellence award, for his work with the Star Observer over the past several years.
Other winners included Pride Cup for the Healthy Community Award, and the Coming Back Out Ball for the Connecting Our Community award.
The night was hosted by Patti Newton and Thomas Jaspers at a gala dinner at the Glass House with more than 450 people. The adjacent AAMI Park was also illuminated in rainbow lights to help mark the event.
Check out part one and part two of our photo gallery from the night, and see the full list of winners below:
- Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year – Jeremy Wiggins
- Community Inspiration – Angie Greene, Stand Up Events
- Volunteer of the Year – Jamie Gardiner
- A Healthy Community – Pride Cup
- Connecting Our Community – The Coming Back Out Ball
- ANZ Excellence in Business – Project Rockit
- Media Excellence – Matthew Wade, Star Observer
- Artist of the Year – Dani Weber
- John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year – Hannah Mouncey
- Straight Ally of the Year – Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli
- Protecting Our Community – LGBTI Rights Unit of the Human Rights Law Centre
