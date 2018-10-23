—

Transgender role model and advocate Jeremy Wiggins has been named Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year at the 2018 GLOBE Community Awards.

The awards, which are now in their fifth year, recognise excellence in the state’s LGBTI community across fields as diverse as business, sport, health, and media.

Wiggins was emotional as he accepted the award – which he received for his tireless work in trans health for more than 15 years – and dedicated it to his children.

He previously introduced the informed consent model of care for the initiation of hormone therapy for trans and gender diverse Australians, and was a founding member of PASH.tm (Peer Advocacy network for the Sexual Health of Trans Masculinities).

GLOBE President Daniel de Rochefort said the event provided an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Victoria’s LGBTI community.

“The resilience of the LGBTI community in the face of events this year – from Hannah Mouncey standing up to the AFLW, to the religious freedoms debate and the visibility of LGBTI people in schools – is demonstrated in the calibre of our award winners.”

Our own Editor-in-Chief, Matthew Wade, was the recipient of the Media Excellence award, for his work with the Star Observer over the past several years.

Other winners included Pride Cup for the Healthy Community Award, and the Coming Back Out Ball for the Connecting Our Community award.

The night was hosted by Patti Newton and Thomas Jaspers at a gala dinner at the Glass House with more than 450 people. The adjacent AAMI Park was also illuminated in rainbow lights to help mark the event.

Check out part one and part two of our photo gallery from the night, and see the full list of winners below:

Victorian LGBTI Person of the Year – Jeremy Wiggins

Community Inspiration – Angie Greene, Stand Up Events

Volunteer of the Year – Jamie Gardiner

A Healthy Community – Pride Cup

Connecting Our Community – The Coming Back Out Ball

ANZ Excellence in Business – Project Rockit

Media Excellence – Matthew Wade, Star Observer

Artist of the Year – Dani Weber

John Marriott Sportsperson of the Year – Hannah Mouncey

Straight Ally of the Year – Dr Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli

Protecting Our Community – LGBTI Rights Unit of the Human Rights Law Centre