Transgender Victoria (TGV) has launched a new national online campaign and announced new events and initiatives in the lead up to International Trans Day of Visibility (TDoV) on March 31.

A major element of the campaign is the new online portal at www.tdov.org.au, providing information about the day and ways for the community to show support and get involved.

As part of the TDoV campaign, Transgender Victoria has designed new lanyards in the trans pride colours to help increase visibility and awareness and raise money for events for the trans and gender diverse (TGD) community.

It all folds into the #BeSeen conversation at its heart, which allows users on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to adopt a custom frame for their photos while encouraging TGD people to be visible and share their stories.

TGV has partnered with GLOBE to collect video stories from trans and gender diverse people around Melbourne on the theme of visibility, with the short video story series to be published online closer to the day.

To celebrate TDoV itself, TGV has teamed with 3CR Community Radio and queer bookshop Hares & Hyenas to celebrate the day on Sunday March 31 with a full day of events.

The event will feature performances as part of the Visibility Party, preceded by a panel on visibility for trans people of colour as well as a Youth Crafternoon for kids co-facilitated with Parents of Gender Diverse Children.

The panel will be moderated by Sally Goldner and Mama Alto and feature panellists Jinghua Qian, Jack Palit & Amao Leota Lu, with the Visibility Party featuring performances from Mx Tonié Field, Lay the Mystic, Gemini, Nevo Zisin, and Artemis Munoz.

You can RSVP to TGV’s Trans Day of Visibility event by clicking here, or contacting TGV at events@tgv.org.au if you cannot afford a ticket.

“There is so much happening at TGV at the moment,” said TGV’s Events Manager and TDOV Campaign Co-Manager Theodore Murray.

“Our public engagement has never been higher, and our communities continue to demand more colour, more diversity, more participation.

“So we’re raising the bar to give it to them, and call for action at the same time. The next question is: who’s with us?”

Last year’s Trans Day of Visibility theme was ‘surviving, thriving‘.

For more information on Trans Day of Visibility 2019, or to purchase a trans pride lanyard, head to tdov.org.au.