The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) has announced that pop star Troye Sivan will perform at the second annual NGV Gala on Saturday 1 December.

On the heels of his four recent ARIA nominations, the release of the highly anticipated film Boy Erased, and his sell-out US tour for his album Bloom, Sivan will return to Australia for the exclusive Gala performance.

“I’m excited and honoured to have been invited to perform at the second annual NGV Gala back home in Melbourne. Glam!” Sivan said.

Escher X nendo | Between Two Worlds

, which presents the work of Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher in a never-before-seen exhibition environment designed by Japanese firm, nendo.

The Gala will coincide with the opening of the world-premiere exhibition,

Celebrated as a master of optical illusions, Escher’s unique artistic vision has inspired the creative direction of the Gala and will be evident in the direction of the food and cocktails served throughout the evening.

DJs on the night will include Paul Bilsby, Jennifer Loveless, Sophie McAlister, Alex Dimitriades, DJ Jnett, and CC: Disco, who will all be firing dance floor jams including disco, house, and boogie cuts throughout the night.

When it comes to the food, the Gala will feature an exquisite menu by internationally acclaimed Australian chef and restauranter Andrew McConnell, The Bombay Sapphire Gin Garden, and cocktails by The Bar at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

“We are delighted to announce that Troye Sivan will perform at the NGV Gala,” NGV Director Tony Ellwood said.

“It is an honour to host Troye, and we could not think of a better artist to represent the evening’s celebration of the best in art, fashion, and music.”

Tickets to the NGV Gala are on sale now from NGV Melbourne