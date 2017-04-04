—

THE Victorian Government has announced the first round of its community grants for organisations and individuals to improve the health, wellbeing, and resilience of the LGBTI community.

The grants are collectively worth $900,000 and were announced by Minister for Equality Martin Foley.

“We have some incredibly effective LGBTI organisations and these grants will expand their capacity to support more people throughout the state,” he said.

“It’s about creating a level playing field for all Victorians – and we know that access to health services is a barrier LGBTI Victorians face.

“The support we are providing will provide opportunities for the community to come together and provide a reminder that equality is not negotiable.

Rainbow Families Victoria will receive a major $130,000 to help grow their organisation and volunteer base which provides support to LGBTI parents, co-parents, carers, and their children in Victoria.

Switchboard Victoria will receive $109,000 to expand their free telephone and web counselling referral and information service for LGBTI Victorians.

And ChillOut Festival, Midsumma Festival, and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival will each receive support to grow their capacity as the state’s leading LGBTI cultural events.

The grants will also support 11 current and future LGBTI leaders to attend Company Directors or Emerging Managers courses.

For the full list of grant recipients visit http://www.vic.gov.au/equality.