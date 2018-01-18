—

Members of Victoria Police’s Soccer Club will again take on the Melbourne Rovers vying for the Pride Football Victoria Cup this Sunday January 21.

The friendly match, held at the Ron Barassi Snr Park in Docklands, will see mixed teams from the police and Melbourne LGBTI soccer clubs face off.

The match will recognise and celebrate the strong relationship between Victoria Police and LGBTI communities.

Deputy Commissioner Wendy Steendam said Victoria Police is excited to partner again with the Rovers at this special event.

“Last year was the first time the match was organised and we’re thrilled to continue this new tradition in 2018,” she said.

“We’re proud to show through a friendly game of sport that we support diversity and inclusion, as well as a commitment to strengthening our relationship with LGBTI communities.”

Deputy Commissioner Steendam said she was “quietly confident” for a police team win, following the Rovers taking out last year’s cup.

“It’s also great to again be joined by Gender and Sexuality Commissioner Rowena Allen, who will perform the official coin toss,” she said.

“It looks like it will be a scorcher next Sunday so we’re kicking off nice and early at 10 am. Come along and cheer us on.”

The free event is open to the public, and more details can be found on the Facebook.

The Pride Football Victoria Cup is one of the many events Victoria Police is involved in as part of the Midsumma Festival.

Victoria Police is also proud to be participating in the annual Pride March on Sunday January 28.