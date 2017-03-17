—

Victoria’s Pride Centre will be based in St Kilda with works on the site commencing in the next 12 months.

Minister for Equality Martin Foley announced the planned location, calling it a milestone day.

“The Pride Centre is long overdue – it’s exciting news for the LGBTI community and yet another welcome addition to St Kilda,” he said.

“Our LGBTI community has a lot to be proud of, I congratulate everyone involved and we look forward to seeing the site come to life.”

The Centre will be based at 79 – 81 Fitzroy Street in St Kilda and will be offered on a freehold basis provided it operates there for the next 20 years.

The state government has invested $15 million into the Centre as part of its major $29 million budget package towards LGBTI projects and initiatives.

Chair of the Pride Centre Board, Jude Munro AO, said the day was incredibly exciting for LGBTI Victorians.

“We will own this site in perpetuity – and march by it every Pride March knowing it is ours,” she said.

The Port Phillip Council has also proposed to commit approximately $13 million in supporting the establishment of the Centre.

Mayor Bernadene Voss said the new Pride Centre will accelerate the rejuvenation of Fitzroy Street.

“The Pride Centre will contribute to the proud and continuing history of Victoria’s LGBTI communities and will be warmly embraced by the people of St Kilda,” she said.

“Our investment in the Pride Centre is based on the enduring benefits not only to the much-loved members of Victoria’s LGBTI community who will use it and the visitors who will come, but also to the local residents.

“In all it is expected to deliver an additional $46 million of socio-economic benefits to the precinct over the next 20 years and provide capacity for health care, advisory, and support services for LGBTI members.”