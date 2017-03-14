—

THE Victorian Government will travel by bus over the coming months to rural and regional towns across the state to generate ideas on how to improve the lives of LGBTI people.

The LGBTI Equality Roadshow will visit 17 towns in total, following the work commenced last year in three of Victoria’s regional communities.

The aim of the trip is to reduce discrimination, share information, and to promote the importance of inclusion of LGBTI Victorians in regional communities.

Minister for Equality Martin Foley said one of the best ways to create inclusive LGBTI communities is by listening to the concerns of those living in regional areas.

“We’re working to create a Victoria that has a place for everyone – no matter your postcode or identity,” he said.

“I encourage you to get along to a roadshow event near you.”

This month the roadshow will visit Ballarat, Stawell, and Horsham, before moving on to Bairnsdale, Morwell, Wonthaggi, and Geelong.

Between May and June, the roadshow will visit Hume, Barwon South West, and London Mallee.

Gender and sexuality commissioner Ro Allen, who grew up in rural Victoria, formed the roadshow last year.

“I’m proud to be leading the roadshow and engaging with local LGBTI communities, support organisations, and allies to progress LGBTI inclusion and equality in regional areas,” Allen said.

Each stop on the trip will cover a range of issues such as family violence, health and wellbeing, the promotion of regional and rural programs and awareness of the government’s inclusion and equality agenda.

For more information or to register visit engage.vic.gov.au/lgbti.