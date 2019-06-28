—

Victorian state Minister for Equality, Martin Foley, today broke ground on the building site for the long awaited Victorian Pride Centre, laying a cornerstone for the project.

The event marked the start of construction works and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which began the modern LGBTQI Pride movement worldwide.

The centre will be the first of its kind in Australia and will serve as a hub for LGBTQI groups, health service providers, youth groups and cultural organisations and will host community events.

The Victorian State Government has contributed $15 million towards the project.

The Victorian 2019/20 State Budget also includes $10.65 million to provide additional support to LGBTQI people dealing with stigma and exclusion, including $800,000 in funding to LGBTQI community radio station JOY 94.9 to support its relocation to the Victorian Pride Centre.

Other initiatives include $3 million to assist homelessness providers to improve the inclusiveness of their service, $3.25 million to boost mental health and family counselling services, and support survivors of conversion practices.

Since 2014, the Andrews Labor Government has invested more than $82 million in initiatives to support LGBTQI Victorians, compared with $5.4 million when the Liberals were in Government.

Victorian Minister for Equality Martin Foley said of the groundbreaking, “It’s fitting that we mark the beginning of construction for Australia’s first Pride Centre on a day which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots – a day which birthed the LGBTQI Pride movement.”

“It gives us pause to reflect on how far we have come in the journey for true equality and inspires us to continue in

that direction. The Victorian Pride Centre will stand tall for generations of LGBTQI

© Star Observer 2019 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.