Victorian Government Dedicates $800k to LGBTQIA+ Groups

The Victorian government has dedicated $800,000 to organisations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities across the state.

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward made the announcement on March 31, the Trans Day of Visibility, with 13 organisations receiving a share of the money as part of the LGBTQIA+ Sector Strengthening Program Grants.

The groups include Thorne Harbour Health, Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Switchboard, and Transcend Australia.

Funding for Switchboard will deliver expanded free training to LGBTQIA+ organisations on LGBTQIA+ suicide prevention and bereavement support, while Thorne Harbour Health will provide more affordable mental health support to LGBTQIA+ community members.

“In Victoria, equality is not negotiable,” said Ward. “Labor will always stand with our LGBTIQA+ communities in their long fight for equality, and we will always fight for their right to be safe, respected and included.”

This is the program’s second year, and part of the Labor Government’s broader efforts to drive equality in Victoria.

Funding will help lift “the whole family”

Speaking to Star Observer, Transcend Australia Board Chair Tara Laursen said that the group would use their $50,000 of funding to provide families with evidence-based information necessary to support their trans and gender diverse children and young people, and combat misinformation.

“Parenting today can be overwhelming for anyone. If we want trans young people to truly thrive, we must lift not just the child, but the whole family and this funding will help us do exactly that.” said Laursen.

“Support from family is protective. It improves a child’s wellbeing and increases their resilience to face challenges outside the home.

“This grant allows Transcend Australia to better support families at various stages of acceptance of their child—including those with disabilities and those caring for trans young people with disabilities or who are neurodivergent. It helps us break down barriers and ensure every family receives the high-quality, individualised care they deserve.”