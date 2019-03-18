—

The Victorian government has announced a partnership with community health organisation Thorne Harbour Health to address ice addiction.

Minister for Mental Health Martin Foley announced a $10,000 grant towards a three-day music and arts festival which will be alcohol and other drug-free.

The grant will also help launch the ‘I’m Not Buying It’ campaign being run in conjunction with the Bendigo Queer Film Festival.

The Community Ice Action Grants go towards local initiatives, including workshops, forums, campaigns, training and engagement with the common goal of preventing and reducing the harm caused by ice.

The Victorian government say they are investing more than $100 million to reduce harm caused by ice addiction as part of the Ice Action Plan.

“We know community support is the key to beating ice addiction,” Foley said.

“This grant will help Thorne Harbour Health play an important role in addressing the harm caused by ice.”

Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the grants are crucial because “locals are the key to success – they know what will work for their area.”

“This funding will help them work closely with those in the community who need our help to beat their addiction,” Allan said.

“Too many Bendigo families are touched by drug addiction and it has to end,” added Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards.

The Andrews government says they are doubling the number of residential rehabilitation beds in Victoria as part of their Ice Action Plan and Drug Rehabilitation Plan.

In 2017, Thorne Harbour Health, formerly the Victorian AIDS Council, launched an online resource where queer men told their stories around ice use to encourage conversations around its use in the community.

52 community ice action grants have been awarded, totalling more than $500,000 over the past four years.

Related: ‘How using ice changed my life forever‘

Related: ‘The problem with the stigma around ice‘

Related: ‘The truth about love and relationships on ice‘