The Victorian Pride Centre has launched a new fundraising campaign to raise awareness among LGBTIQ+ communities around how they can contribute to the Centre.

The campaign – Your Home, Our Home – has been launched in partnership with Bank Australia, so that when supporters switch their home loan or take out a new loan, Bank Australia will contribute 0.4 per cent of the value of the loan to the Victorian Pride Centre, at no cost to them.

Chair of the Victorian Pride Centre, Jude Munro AO, said the team were pleased to be partnering with Bank Australia for the fundraising campaign.

“We want the Pride Centre to be truly owned by our community and we have implemented a range of innovative fundraising strategies that will assist in making this a reality, without impacting on existing organisations,” she said.

“Funding and loan financing have been secured and we have begun building works. Next is building a strong foundation for the ongoing sustainability of the Pride Centre.”

Through their partnership with the Victorian Pride Centre, Bank Australia has increased their commitment to inclusive practice, to changing their systems to better reflect the diverse and vibrant LGBTIQ+ community, and to supporting their staff-led Pride network, GLOW.

The new campaign will run on Star Observer, JOY 94.9, and across social media.

In an ever increasing and competitive market for donations, the Victorian Pride Centre is looking at ways in which all members of the LGBTIQ+ community can feel a sense of ownership in the Pride Centre.

To learn more about this opportunity visit: pridecentre.org.au/bankaustralia