BUSINESSES across Victoria are being encouraged to fly the trans flag to mark this year’s Trans Day of Visibility.

The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission has offered businesses free transgender flag stickers to put up in their workplaces as a means to show their support for the community.

Commissioner Kristen Hilton said that by flying or displaying a trans flag, businesses send a powerful message that trans and gender diverse people are welcome there.

“We want trans and gender diverse people across the state to know that they belong and that they’re a valued part of our community,” she said.

“Many trans people face discrimination every day in businesses, on public transport, and through the media.

“Cafés, bars, restaurants, and shops that display the trans flag send a powerful signal that they are welcoming places that value respect and won’t stand for discrimination.”

Chrissie and Zach from the Assembly café in Carlton were the first to take up the Commission’s offer.

Zach said Assembly’s doors are open for everyone.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we want to specifically recognise people who are trans and gender diverse and let them know that they’re welcome here,” he said.

Commissioner Hilton called on people in Victoria who have experienced discrimination because of their gender identity to contact the Commission.

To request a trans flag sticker for your business email: communications@veohrc.vic.gov.au.