The Victorian government has appointed two new members to its LGBTI Taskforce, bringing the total number of LGBTI experts and advocates to six.

Associate Professor Gregory Phillips is a leading Aboriginal health expert with experience in advocating for the queer Indigenous community.

Aram Hosie is a renowned LGBTI advocate with expertise in trans rights, community health and drug reform.

Leading trans activist Brenda Appleton will return to co-chair the group with Minister for Equality Martin Foley, alongside the reappointment of existing members Anna Brown, Jamie Gardiner and Ruth McNair.

Established in 2015, the Victorian LGBTI Taskforce plays a critical role working with the government on LGBTI issues and supporting equality through legislative reform, new policies and programs.

“We made a promise to the LGBTI community that their interests would be protected—and that’s exactly what this taskforce is doing,” said Foley.

“This diverse group of experts and advocates will ensure that Victoria remains the equality state.”

Foley also announced the two new working group committees in Justice and Health and Human Services, which will work collaboratively with the LGBTI taskforce to deliver the government’s equality agenda.

“I am honoured to co-chair the LGBTI Health and Human Services Working Group—making sure all LGBTI Victorians have access to safe, inclusive health and social services,” said Gabrielle Williams.

“I’m proud of our efforts to advocate for legislative reform and policy to drive equality and fight discrimination against LGBTI Victorians,” said Harriet Shing, co-chair of the Justice working group.