TO MARK National Volunteers Week the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC), JOY 94.9, and Switchboard teamed up to host the inaugural LGBTI Organisations Volunteer Event in St Kilda.

The event was established to recognise the vital contributions volunteers make towards the work of the three organisations in supporting LGBTI people.

It saw the three organisations combine forces to recognise and celebrate the contributions of volunteers on a grander scale, acknowledging long-serving volunteers who had served at least 5, 10, 15, 25, and even 30 years of service as a volunteer.

Chief Executive of VAC Simon Ruth said volunteers are the lifeblood that keeps organisations like his alive.

“Without our volunteers, none of us could operate the services we provide to the community,” he said.

“It is only fitting that we celebrate and formally recognise the longstanding contribution volunteers have made.”

Chief Executive of JOY 94.9 Tennille Moisel added: “JOY is thrilled to work with VAC and Switchboard to recognise our volunteers for the tremendous support they provide our organisations and the broader LGBTI community.”

While JOY and VAC volunteers regularly combine forces with the Laird Hotel at Northside Bizarre each October, this was the first time the three organisations had partnered together to recognise the substantial contribution of volunteers.

The event included performances from the Melbourne Rainbow Band and invited guests including City of Port Phillip Mayor Bernadine Voss and a couple of Victoria Police Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officers.