This month, Melbourne darling and longtime comedy cabaret performer Dolly Diamond will be bringing her hilarious Blankety Blanks show to Melbourne Fringe. Matthew Wade caught up with her to find out what audiences can expect.

How would you describe Blankety Blanks?

I love that there’s absolutely no way of preparing for this show. You have no idea what the two contestants will say, and certainly no way of knowing what the celebrities will give you either. When I ask the question with one word missing, our contestants give their best – but not always the smartest – answer. Then the celebrities try to match it.

I love to improvise and that’s the main part of this show. You need to be a right smart arse and we all know that’s me. I try not to go too hard at the celebrities, but the contestants definitely cop it.

You’ve had some pretty big guests – who has been your favourite?

I couldn’t possibly name one over the other, you know how precious they can be. I’m a big fan of Virginia Trioli and Michael Rowland though. They both played along brilliantly and I adore them for that. Rhonda Burchmore was a little slice of heaven and of course I’m thrilled to get my young boy crush Joel Creasey back again. He’s the busiest man on television right now.

What has been one of the funniest or craziest moments in a Blankety Blanks show?

Dealing with contestants who appear to have just had a lobotomy makes the game hilariously interesting. My sidekick and MC Trevor Wight look at each other and wonder how anyone can be that (blank).

Why is Melbourne Fringe an important festival?

I love the fact that Melbourne Fringe encourages so much diversity. It’s quintessentially Melbourne and although it’s getting bigger every year, it’s really staying true to itself. I’m so Melbourne these days, I absolutely adore it here.

What kind of night are you hoping audiences will have at your upcoming show?

I want wet seats, knickers, and jocks. Just look at the celebrity lineup would you?! Joel, Wayne and Tom from Gogglebox who are ridiculously unpredictable, musical theatre royalty Silvie Paladino, and the foul mouthed bingo playing grannies. It’s going to be hilarious.

You’re very much a Melbourne icon, and inspiring to younger generations of LGBTI people. What message would you give to them?

Nobody ever thinks of themselves in that way, it would be way too up your own arse. I do think my love affair with Melbourne is mutual and we encourage each other to grow… that would be my advice to anyone willing to listen. Do what you do well, work hard at it, but also be willing to help other people achieve their dreams too. It’s much more fun to get where you’re going if you make the journey together.

Dolly Diamond’s Blankety Blanks will take place on Thursday 27 September at the Lithuanian Club. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.