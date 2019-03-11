—

The Western Bulldogs and the Carlton Blues will once again face off to promote inclusivity in the second ever AFL Women’s Pride Game on Sunday March 17.

Last year saw the Bulldogs inaugurate the AFLW’s Pride Game to celebrate diversity and show that the game is welcoming of all people, no matter their sexual orientation.

The 2019 Pride Game will return to VU Whitten Oval in Footscray this weekend, with both teams wearing specially designed pride guernseys which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Both teams have thriving official pride supporter groups, with a range of fan activities to be available at this year’s game including autographs at half-time.

This is the second year that the Bulldogs and the Blues will join forces to share the love, with Sunday’s match bringing a rainbow end to the AFLW’s second season.

“We thought dedicating an AFLW match day to gender diversity, inclusiveness and the feats of our women’s players would be a great celebration,” said Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains.

“The Carlton Football Club was extremely supportive of the idea and willing to get involved.

“The Pride Game is about inclusiveness, understanding and celebrating gender diversity and supporting the LGBTIQ community, but it’s also about celebrating the challenges these women have overcome to create the thriving AFLW competition which you see today.”

LGBTI community radio network JOY 94.9 will provide live radio coverage of the Pride Game for the second consecutive year.

Entry to the 2019 AFLW Pride Game is completely free, with gates opening 90 minutes before the first bounce.

For more information about this year’s Pride Game, click here.