The AFL has announced the first Women’s AFL Pride match is to be held this year.

The Western Bulldogs will face off against the Carlton Blues in the round four game at VU Whitten Oval.

While the AFL has held a number of Pride games, this will be the first for AFLW.

The Bulldogs reportedly approached the Blues with the idea for the match as a Pride event. Both clubs have official pride supporter groups.

“As a club, there had been a number of internal conversations that have been taking place over the last 12 months since the competition has started, around how the club can play a more proactive role in promoting gender diversity and supporting the LGTBQI community,” said Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains.

“We see this game as a natural fit.

“There’s been some great support in the men’s competition for this concept, but to be able to do it in the AFL Women’s league and celebrate a lot more than what you see on the surface is fantastic.”

Openly gay Carlton skipper Brianna Davey and Western Bulldogs defender Hannah Scott were both at the announcement of the match.

Davey said it would be exciting to share the match with her partner, Carlton’s midfielder Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

“Running out with your teammates is obviously always fantastic and something you wait for every weekend, but to do that with someone you love, that’s something not many people get to experience,” she said.

Players will wear special guernseys for the Pride match.

The AFL drew criticism after last year’s controversial decision to ban trans player Hannah Mouncey from the draft.

The league is reportedly developing new guidelines for the inclusion of trans and gender-diverse players.

Tonight on JOY 94.9 at 8pm the team from Chicks Talking Footy will interview Carlton captain Bri Davey.