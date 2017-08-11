—

Singer, songwriter, and theatre actress Casey Donovan has spoken out against the government’s proposed postal vote ahead of a scheduled appearance at Midsumma Festival’s annual fundraiser this weekend.

Donovan said the situation was a complete mess.

“I was going through Facebook and thinking well, fuck, what do I have to do to get this over the line,” she said.

“There are petitions happening, we have to register to vote, I wondered if I was eligible… there’s a lot of fucking around for something that should be so easy.”

She added that being in the public eye and having a platform to speak out about these issues was the added benefit of being a musician.

“It’s the best plus about being in this position, spreading the word and getting it out there,” she said.

“I have no bloody idea what the government is doing, they like to string everything out.

“I’m hoping one day soon, once everyone enrols and does the postal vote, that things are going to change.

“And when the day comes where people can go to the altar with whoever they want, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Donovan – who recently released tracks Lonely and The Villain – plans to do an EP tour later this year, along with the release of new music, and taking part in a musical theatre show in Sydney.

But she said she’s incredibly excited to be performing at the Midwinta Gala this weekend, Midsumma Festival’s annual fundraiser.

“The night will be about having fun, celebrating and living life through music, that’s what I love about music,” she said.

When asked what message she had for her LGBTI fans, Donovan said to remain positive.

“Don’t look at the negatives, don’t read them, and don’t buy into them,” she said.

“We’re fighting for love, even though we shouldn’t have to.”

With the threat of a postal plebiscite looming large, it’s time to start having a practical discussion about what to do if it goes ahead. The deadline to enrol or update your details to receive a ballot is August 24.

Here’s how to make sure you can vote in the postal plebiscite.