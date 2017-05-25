—

NEW star of Wentworth, Daniielle Alexis, has come out as a trans woman.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, Alexis said she was born male and originally named Shayne.

“I can finally say that name and feel safe that I’m not about to get teased,” she said.

“I have lived in silence for over 12 years,” Alexis later posted on Instagram. “Not pretending to be somebody else—but frightened to come out with the whole truth.

“Over a year ago I decided to myself that I would have the courage to not only stand up for my LGBT community and transgender rights, but that I would follow my dream to be an actress.”

Alexis, 31, said she’d “felt like a girl on the inside from the very start”.

She described her relationship with her parents growing up as trans, saying her mother never tried to change her, but her father was less accepting.

“He bought me a yellow boy’s mountain bike for my fifth birthday,” she said.

“I bawled my eyes out wondering why I was being punished… It was his way of trying to get me thinking like a boy.”

Alexis said her peers didn’t accept her when she was younger.

“When I dressed as a girl and wore makeup, I knew it needed to happen behind closed doors,” she said.

Alexis’s Instgram message after the interview ended on a positive note.

“All I have wanted is acceptance and love and whilst I am ready for the haters I’ve already got the biggest team of lovers behind me,” she wrote.

“So thank you. I love you and most of all I love ME.”