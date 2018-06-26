—

Submissions are now open for presentations for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention Conference and the World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference.

The conferences will be held in Perth from November 20 to 23.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are more than twice as likely to die by suicide as non-Indigenous Australians, and LGBTI Indigenous people are especially at risk.

The conferences will bring together Indigenous people from around Australia and the world to discuss the factors that lead to suicide, the importance of community and culture, and finding resilience and solutions.

Abstracts are being accepted until July 20 from individuals or groups who would like to contribute at the conferences, from formal paper presentations to workshops and hands-on cultural presentations.

Topics may include trauma and healing, bullying, the Stolen Generations, youth and LGBTI inclusion, racism, alcohol and other drugs, community partnerships, and other themes related to mental health and suicide prevention.

Abstracts can be submitted online, with presentations by Indigenous people and organisations to be given priority.

The conferences will feature special guest Indigenous LGBTI speakers, including Bec Johnson of community group IndigiLez and the National LGBTI Health Alliance, actor and writer Steven Oliver, and Murdoch University researcher Braden Hill, as well as Indigenous health experts from around Australia and overseas.

In addition to presentations, the conference program will include performances, panel discussions and networking dinners.

Registrations for the conferences are open now.