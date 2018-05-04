—

Community organisation TransFolk of WA has announced two new groups for trans and gender diverse people in Perth.

The new Social Space group will provide a casual hangout space in Leederville for all trans adults on one Sunday afternoon each month, beginning on May 20.

“Come along and meet other trans and gender diverse people, chat to our staff or pop into one of the support groups to ask about gender specific info,” said the organisers.

The monthly Sunday sessions will also continue to include separate social groups for trans men, trans women, non-binary people, trans young people, and parents.

TransFolk of WA is additionally launching a twice-monthly support group for trans people who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

Suicide is well-known as a serious problem in the trans community, with up to one in two attempting suicide.

The new DISCHARGED program runs on the second and fourth Sunday of each month, between 3pm and 4:30pm, beginning next Sunday 13 May.

The program’s name stands for Deserving of Inclusion, Support, Community, Hope, Authenticity, Respect, Growth, Empathy, and Determination.

The two staff members who will run the program have been trained in an ‘alternatives to suicide’ approach to coping with suicidal thoughts.

The group will provide a space where trans people can receive support in an inclusive setting without judgement.

“We believe that suicidality occurs due to circumstances in people’s lives and so members will mindfully listen to each other’s stories rather than trying to ‘fix’ or diagnose people,” organisers said.

Anyone interested in the groups can check out DISCHARGED and Social Space on Facebook or contact TransFolk of WA for more information.

Registration is encouraged but not compulsory for the DISCHARGED program—participants can choose to attend anonymously.

If you or someone close to you needs someone to speak to, you can contact one of these services:

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Beyondblue: 1300 224 636

Switchboard: 1800 184 527

Lifeline: 13 11 14