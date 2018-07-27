—

Seven Perth students, aged between 15 and 17, have been charged over a series of muggings and one assault last weekend in a vigilante plot to catch paedophiles.

9News reported that up to ten students may have been involved in the plan, with six boys and one girl charged over the incidents so far.

The students allegedly set up fake profiles on Grindr to draw men to public parks around Scarborough in order to mug them.

Three of the victims were allegedly robbed, with one incident on the Friday night ending in assault.

The group were reportedly acting on the belief they were delivering vigilante justice, though further details of the circumstances are not yet confirmed.

The Stirling Times reported that a 15-year-old girl and and 16-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated robbery, with a 16- and 17-year-old boys from Doubleview charged with both aggravated robbery and assault with the intent to rob.

All the students are said to attend the same high school, with potentially more of those involved yet to be charged.

They will face Children’s Court in Perth on August 21.

As previously reported, Perth man James Joseph Katchan was jailed for six years last year for using Grindr to assault men under the banner of vigilante justice.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Crime Stoppers WA.