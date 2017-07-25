—

A PUBLIC toilet block in Perth is set to be demolished after community concern about “beat activity”.

The local council has voted to destroy the Lake Monger toilet block, according to Out in Perth

Many attempts to deter sex acts in the area have reportedly failed.

The council has tried techniques including timed locks, upgraded lighting and even shutting the utilities entirely, but to no avail.

“Since January 2017, the Dodd Street toilets has experienced a considerable spike in antisocial behaviour and vandalism and has reached a point where town staff and cleaning contractors do not feel safe,” read the council minutes.

“Evidence has been obtained by the town’s officers, including photographic and written complaints from the local schools, cleaning contractors and the public concerning the activities that are taking place in Dodd Street toilets.”

The toilets will now be permanently closed and demolished.

Two members of the public have come forward to protest the closure of the toilets.