THE WA AIDS Council has announced the unexpected passing of CEO Andrew Burry, who suffered a suspected heart attack on Saturday while on holiday in Taiwan.

Burry was CEO of the Council for more than four years. He was also vice president of the Australian Federation of AIDS Councils, and former general manager of the AIDS Action Council of the ACT.

A representative of the WA AIDS Council said in a statement, “Andrew was an active and significant contributor to the HIV response in Australia whose knowledge, expertise and experience will be sorely missed.”

President of the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations Dr Bridget Haire said, “AFAO is deeply saddened by the death of Andrew Burry, a giant of Australia’s community-led HIV response.

“Andrew’s working life was devoted to improving the health of others and fighting stigma and discrimination.

“Our thoughts are with his partner, children, family and friends, and with the board and staff of the WA AIDS Council. He will be sorely missed.”

The Council board is considering interim arrangements and expects to make a further announcement in coming days.The Council’s Murray Street office will be closed today and tomorrow.

Client services, with the exception of the Murray Street Needle and Syringe Exchange Program, will be unaffected.