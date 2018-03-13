—

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has announced he has married his partner Ryan Bolger three months after proposing in parliament.

He announced the wedding on Twitter on the weekend.

“The 11of March is a special day,” he posted.

“It’s the day after @rpbolger’s birthday. The day before mine. And now and forever it is our wedding anniversary.”

Hundreds of friends have congratulated the couple on social media.

Wilson proposed to long-term partner Bolger in parliament during the marriage equality debate in December.

“There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?” he asked at the end of an emotional speech.

Bolger enthusiastically answered “Yes” from the gallery.

The proposal was a parliamentary first.

Wilson has long been an advocate for marriage equality in Australia.

He and Bolger join the hundreds of same-sex couples who have wed since marriage equality was passed in December last year.

The 11th of March is a special day. It the day after @rpbolger’s birthday. The day before mine. And now and forever it is our wedding anniversary. #BolgerWilson2018 pic.twitter.com/2Fo4QXTdeU — Tim Wilson MP (@TimWilsonMP) March 11, 2018

Wishing you every happiness Tim and Ryan 🥂 — Prof Kerryn Phelps (@drkerrynphelps) March 11, 2018

Congratulations to you both, on this your wedding day!

(Belated & early Birthday wishes too)

❤️❤️ — pflagperth (@pflagperth) March 11, 2018

Congratulations. All you need is love. — Lawrence Mooney (@lawrencemooney) March 12, 2018