The Equality Campaign has launched a new campaign featuring Ian Thorpe to advocate for a Yes vote in the postal survey on marriage equality.

The High Court today dismissed two legal challenges against the government’s ability to fund and carry out the postal survey, meaning the survey will go ahead starting next week.

Tiernan Brady, Executive Director of The Equality Campaign, said, “We are in it to win it.”

“We are committed to doing all in our power to ensure that the long held wish of the Australian people for marriage equality for all Australians is reflected in the results of the survey.”

The Equality Campaign says the Yes campaign for marriage equality will lead a national conversation encouraging every Australian to vote for fairness.

“This must be a campaign of millions of respectful conversations that unites the country,” Brady said.

“We haven’t a moment to lose and we are hitting the ground running with hundreds of thousands of supporters talking about why marriage equality matters.

“This is a vote about the worth, dignity and status of members of our family, friends, workmates and neighbours, and across the country people are standing up for them.

“Today the Campaign releases new TV and radio advertisements calling supporters across the nation to get out and vote.

“We know that the Australian people support marriage equality but no one can be complacent – it is all about getting as many surveys returned as possible.

“We call on everyone to participate and to talk to their family and friends to make sure they do too. Together, lets get this done,” Tiernan Brady concluded.

Head to The Equality Campaign’s website to see how you can volunteer, donate and contribute to the Yes campaign.

Watch the new advertisement, which features Ian Thorpe, below: