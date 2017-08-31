—

Grandmother and doctor Kerryn Phelps features in a new TV advertisement firing back at the recently aired ad by marriage equality’s “no” campaign.

The ad, which began airing yesterday, featured three mothers making falsified claims about students in school and anything but marriage equality.

The ad adopted a ‘think of the children’ approach that conflated same-sex marriage with the Safe Schools program, and was met with widespread criticism and bemusement.

In response, the Equality Campaign has launched its own ad to refocus the narrative on marriage equality.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll be hearing a lot about whether our family and friends who are gay or lesbian can get married”, Phelps says in the ad.

“The YES campaign is about uniting Australians while the No campaign is about dividing our nation.

“Sadly, some are trying to mislead us, by saying marriage equality will have a negative impact including on young people.

“The only young people affected by marriage equality are young gay people who, for the first time, will have the same dignity as everyone else in our country and they deserve that.”