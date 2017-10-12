—

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, who was a key architect of the marriage equality postal survey, has predicted a win for the ‘yes’ campaign.

With four weeks until voting closes and almost two thirds of votes already returned, Dutton made the prediction at a Sydney event last night, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

“My judgment is the ‘yes’ vote will get up and… it will be a win for the ‘yes’ vote and that is my judgment of where the outcome will be,” he said.

Dutton said the postal vote is allowing Australians to have their say on marriage equality rather than leaving it to politicians.

“The other aspect I might say about the postal vote is that I think it gives a greater legitimacy to a significant social change and I think for same-sex couples if there is to be change, if there is to be legislative change, I think that is best to be done with the support of millions of Australians demonstrated through a ballot as opposed to a five-to-midnight crossing of the floor of four people,” he said.

Dutton is the first senior conservative cabinet minister to make a public prediction of a ‘yes’ win.

The conservative MP is against changing the Marriage Act but has previously pledged to vote for marriage equality in Parliament if the postal survey returns a majority ‘yes’ result.

The postal vote closes on November 7, with the results to be announced the following week.