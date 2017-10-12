Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, who was a key architect of the marriage equality postal survey, has predicted a win for the ‘yes’ campaign.
With four weeks until voting closes and almost two thirds of votes already returned, Dutton made the prediction at a Sydney event last night, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
Dutton said the postal vote is allowing Australians to have their say on marriage equality rather than leaving it to politicians.
“The other aspect I might say about the postal vote is that I think it gives a greater legitimacy to a significant social change and I think for same-sex couples if there is to be change, if there is to be legislative change, I think that is best to be done with the support of millions of Australians demonstrated through a ballot as opposed to a five-to-midnight crossing of the floor of four people,” he said.
Dutton is the first senior conservative cabinet minister to make a public prediction of a ‘yes’ win.
The conservative MP is against changing the Marriage Act but has previously pledged to vote for marriage equality in Parliament if the postal survey returns a majority ‘yes’ result.
The postal vote closes on November 7, with the results to be announced the following week.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
I’m predicting a No win. It will be a narrow margin, and it will have been the mad No campaigning of the last month highlighting their victimhood, their paranoid religious freedom malarkey (right up to and including the end of Christmas if Yes win) and their Howardesque “vote No unless the SSM bill to Parliament is publicly released”, effectively saying that the government has mishandled the statistical survey and the gay community must be punished as a consequence.
So that’s a No win with zero credibility or integrity. What a waste of $122 million.
Dutton is saying there will be a Yes win to stir up the No campaign. He’s lied every time he’s flapped his gums on this issue so far or else had some mad proposal like getting Macklemore to sing an anti SSM song to “balance” his other work. Don’t believe him now.