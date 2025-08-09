Neo Nazi Group Marches Through Melbourne Overnight

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has condemned a late night march through Melbourne’s CBD by more than 100 men she described as “Nazis”, saying tougher laws will give police greater power to stop such displays.

The group, dressed in black, wearing face masks and carrying Australian flags, moved through Bourke Street Mall around 12:40am on Saturday, chanting as they went.

Video shared on TikTok showed a masked participant carrying a placard as the procession continued toward Flagstaff Gardens.

Neo-Nazi “pop-up protest”

Police labelled the gathering a “pop-up protest” and said officers arrived quickly. The group dispersed shortly before 1:30am.

During the march, a 26 year old man with no fixed address confronted the group and was allegedly assaulted. He was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made at the time.

On Saturday morning, Premier Allan issued a blunt statement to the group and their supporters.

“Nazis don’t belong in this country and they know it. That’s why they hide behind masks in the dark.”

She thanked police for maintaining order but said more powers were needed. “It’s clear they need more powers, and we’re giving it to them,” she said.

“Our criminal anti-vilification laws come into effect next month. We will introduce powers for police to unmask cowards at protests after that. We’re not afraid of these goons, but we won’t tolerate them, either.”

The Premier’s comments come after a series of far right and neo Nazi demonstrations in Melbourne in recent years, including incidents where participants performed Nazi salutes outside Parliament House, prompting calls for stronger legal measures.

Opposition Leader Brad Battin also condemned the protest, calling it “appalling”.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and does not align with the values of an inclusive, tolerant and multicultural state,” he said, while accusing the Labor government of having “lost control of our streets”.

Victoria Police said they would continue to take a firm stance. “Victoria Police respects the right to protest; however, there is absolutely no place for antisemitic, racist or hate-based behaviour in our society and police will not tolerate such activity.”

The new anti-vilification laws, due next month, will make serious hate conduct a criminal offence, while the proposed “unmasking” powers are aimed at preventing extremist groups from concealing their identities during public demonstrations.