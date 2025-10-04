New Claims Revealed In Rebel Wilson Defamation Case
Defamation proceedings have continued against actress Rebel Wilson over a series of social media posts about an actress and producer in her film The Deb.
New court documents have revealed more details about the fall out between Wilson and actress Charlotte Macinnes who has filed defamation claims against her.
The documents allege that Wilson order the creation of “malicious websites” about one of the producers of her film.
New claims against Rebel Wilson in court documents
The latest round of dramas for Rebel Wilson all kicked off earlier this year when actress Charlotte Macinnes issued a formal concerns notice alleging Wilson made false and damaging statements about her.
Macinnes claims were based on a series of social media posts made by Wilson that she claims contained “seriously defamatory imputations damaging to Ms MacInnes’ personal and professional reputation.”
Wilson alleged in her social media posts that Macinnes had disclosed inappropriate behaviour of a producer on the film to her, which Wilson says she reported.
“I reported, I guess you would say, their [the co-producers] bad behaviour when I found out. Not minor things, big things, you know, inappropriate behaviour towards the lead actor of the film … so kind of really important things.”
“When an actor on her first feature film is asked by a producer to stay in the same apartment as them, and then makes a complaint to me as the director saying said producer ‘asked her to have a bath and shower with her and it made her feel uncomfortable’ what am I supposed to do of course I reported it.”
Wilson went on to allege that Macinnes had changed her story about the alleged incident.
“There is no world where this is acceptable. The fact that this girl has been employed now by this ‘producer’ in the lead role of a production called GATSBY (ART Boston) and given a record label – should be all the proof you need as to why she has now changed her story” Wilson wrote.
Macinnes denied the allegations stating “there is no truth to the allegations made involving me” to the media.
“Making false accusations undermines real victims and I won’t be the subject of a fabricated narrative,” she said.
This week defamation proceedings have commenced against Wilson in the NSW registry of the Federal Court.
Amanda Ghost has been named as the producer allegedly involved in the claims by Wilson, according to documents seen by Newswire.
The documents also make claims that Wilson ordered the creation of a “series of malicious websites” about Ms Ghost, allegedly that she ordered her publicist to have them created.
Malicious content about both Amanda Ghost and Charlotte Macinnes was allegedly published on “amandaghost.com” and also on “amandaghostsucks.com” the documents claim.
The documents also claim to show a series of text messages between employees of the PR firm employed by Wilson regarding the websites.
Rebel Wilson has yet to file a defence to the claims.
