New Claims Revealed In Rebel Wilson Defamation Case

Defamation proceedings have continued against actress Rebel Wilson over a series of social media posts about an actress and producer in her film The Deb.

New court documents have revealed more details about the fall out between Wilson and actress Charlotte Macinnes who has filed defamation claims against her.

The documents allege that Wilson order the creation of “malicious websites” about one of the producers of her film.

New claims against Rebel Wilson in court documents

The latest round of dramas for Rebel Wilson all kicked off earlier this year when actress Charlotte Macinnes issued a formal concerns notice alleging Wilson made false and damaging statements about her.

Macinnes claims were based on a series of social media posts made by Wilson that she claims contained “seriously defamatory imputations damaging to Ms MacInnes’ personal and professional reputation.”

Wilson alleged in her social media posts that Macinnes had disclosed inappropriate behaviour of a producer on the film to her, which Wilson says she reported.

“I reported, I guess you would say, their [the co-producers] bad behaviour when I found out. Not minor things, big things, you know, inappropriate behaviour towards the lead actor of the film … so kind of really important things.”