Michael James
June 17, 2025
New Documentary About Lesbian Astronaut Sally Ride Drops On Disney Plus
Image: Image: Disney+

Disney Plus is set to release a documentary about trailblazing lesbian astronaut Sally Ride just in time for pride month.

The fascinating documentary follows the story of Ride, an astronaut and physicist and her history making achievements, whilst revealing her very secret private life.

Sally Ride: Making History

In 1983 Sally Ride made history as the first American woman to fly in space, this also marked her as the third woman on earth ever to do so.

At the age of 32 she was also the youngest American to ever fly in space.

However it was not until after her passing that it was revealed that Sally Ride had been in a long term same sex relationship, something she carried in secret for nearly thirty years.

Ride was an extremely private person, and kept her sexuality hidden, it only became public knowledge after Ride’s death in 2012, and her obituary named her partner of 27 years, Tam O’Shaughnessy.

The post humous revelation about her sexuality also now marks Ride as the first ever LGBTQIA+ person to travel in space.

The new documentary, Sally, details her extensive career as an astronaut and physicist that saw her take home many prestigious awards as well as exploring her previously undocumented private life.

On top of having schools named after her she was also awarded The National Space Society’s von Braun Award, the Lindbergh Eagle by the Charles A. Lindbergh Fund, and the NCAA’s Theodore Roosevelt Award among many more.

Sally Ride was also inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the Astronaut Hall of Fame and was awarded the NASA Space Flight Medal twice.

However the new documentary reveals that there was far more to story than many knew over all those years.

“Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret” reads the official description of the documentary.

“Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, former Women’s Tennis Association player Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time.”

Sally premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, taking home the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for an outstanding feature film that focuses on science or technology.

Sally is available to watch in Australia on Disney Plus from June 17.

