New Drag King Reality Show Reveals Impressive Line Up Of Judges

The brand new drag king competition series King Of Drag has announced the judges for their new show.

Ahead of the upcoming release of the show the latest teaser trailer has dropped.

And the lineup of judges is absolutely stacked.

A world first Drag King competition

King Of Drag is set to be the very first drag king reality TV show in the world.

It’s a major shake up following the domination of RuPaul’s Drag Race which has aired nearly 30 seasons in the US alone, plus the many international spinoffs.

While the show has included many trans contestants in recent years, the show has yet to focus their inclusion on Drag Kings in the program.

However King Of Drag will do just that as eight of America’s best drag kings battle it out on the new show on LGBTQIA+ streaming service, Revry.

The show will be hosted by the legend and actor Murray Hill across the six episode season of the show.

Permanent judges joining the host will include Drag King’s Tenderoni and Wang Newton who will be joined by Revry co-founder and CEO Damian Pelliccione.

However RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni will also be a part of this ground breaking new program as Drag Race season nine winner Sasha Velour joins the panel as well as trans man Gottmik famous for appearing on season 13 and All Stars 9 of Drag Race.

The roster of guest judges also includes other Drag Race names including trans icons Kylie Sonique Love, winner of All Stars 6 and season three star Carmen Carerra. Other celebs joining the rotating panel include Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, as well as Cole Escola, Liv Hewson, actor Jeff Hiller, director Paul Feig and many more.

“I’m so excited to be working with Revry as the host of King of Drag,” Hill previously told Variety in a statement. “I started performing in 1995, so it’s long overdue for the kings to take center stage. This vibrant community deserves to be in the spotlight, and I’ll be their biggest hype man. I can’t wait to work with the kings and introduce them to the biggest audience possible, thanks to Revry. That’s showbiz.”

“King of Drag is one of the most ambitious original programs we’ve ever developed,” Revry co-founder and chief content officer Christopher J. Rodriguez said. “We’re going to give the drag competition format a run for its money and give audiences something fresh and original.”

The series is looking to shake up the format of drag competition shows, and will showcase the kings’ comedy, unconventional performances, and timely commentary on masculinity.

King Of Drag is set to premiere on June 22 on Revry.

https://youtu.be/ozz9BAM4Iqk?si=HJBsytaPMTTJ9-pL