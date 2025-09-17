Nine New Assault Charges Made Against Alan Jones

Lydia Jupp
September 17, 2025
Nine New Assault Charges Made Against Alan Jones
Retired broadcaster Alan Jones has been charged with a further nine counts of indecent assault, on top of dozens of other allegations against him dating back to 2005.

Court records show Jones was charged with the new offences on Monday, bringing the total number of charges up to 44.

Jones was arrested on November 18 following a months-long investigation into allegations of indecent assaults and sexual touching incidents over two decades, initially facing 26 charges against 11 alleged victims, the youngest aged just 17 at the time of the alleged offending.

Eight more were added before his first court appearance in December, where he plead not guilty to all charges, and an additional charge was laid against him earlier this year in March.

In court documents acquired by the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones is alleged to have squeezed complainant’s bottoms, caressed faces, kissed using his tongue, groped genitals, pulled one man’s scrotum, and masturbated during an alleged indecent assault.

Jones maintains innocence despite increasing number of charges

Jones’ lawyer Bryan Wrench lawyer told a court in July he held “grave concerns” about the legality of a search of his client’s phone conducted by police before he was charged in November.

He said NSW police had since sought legal representatives and were working tirelessly, “but they seem to be a bit puffed out”, and were successful in their request for an extension of the charge certification.

Jones first appeared in court in December, where he reiterated his innocence to journalists gathered outside the building.

“I am certainly not guilty, and I’ll be presenting my account to the jury as you heard this morning,” Jones said. “These allegations are all either baseless or they distort the truth. Prior to my arrest, I was given no opportunity by police to answer any of these allegations. I never indecently assaulted these people.

“The law assumes I am not guilty, and I am not guilty… I am emphatic that I’ll be defending every charge before a jury in due course.”

Jones is set to face the local court on Thursday over the 35 earlier charges, and will now also face a first appearance on the fresh allegations.

He is currently out on conditional bail with strict restrictions on his travel and contact with his alleged victims.

 

You are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual or family violence and needs support, you can contact:

  • 1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  • Lifeline: 13 11 14
  • LGBTQ+ Rainbow Sexual, Domestic & Family Violence Service Help Line: 1800 385 578
  • NSW Mental Health Access Line: 1800 011 511
  • Alan Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636
  • Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  • Mensline 1300789978
  • Alcohol and Drug Information Service: 1800 250 015
  • QLife (3pm to midnight): 1800 184 527
  • 13YARN (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander line) – 13 92 76

