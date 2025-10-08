Northside Bizarre 2025: Melbourne’s Kinkiest LGBTQ+ Street Party Returns After 6 Years

After six long years, Northside Bizarre is strapping back in. The beloved leather and kink street party will return to The Laird Hotel this Saturday (11 October), bringing together fetish fans, community groups, curious newcomers and long-time locals for a gloriously cheeky afternoon of fundraising, fun and freedom.

Hosted by Thorne Harbour Health in partnership with The Laird, the event quickly became a mainstay of Melbourne’s queer calendar. It’s equal parts community market, charity auction, street fair and slightly naughty social mixer — and after a six-year break, its organisers say they are truly back by popular demand.

A queer kink newbie’s guide

“After six years, bringing Northside Bizarre back has been a journey,” said Caleb Hawk, Communications and Community Engagement Manager at Thorne Harbour Health. “Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the event back simply wasn’t in the best interest of our communities. As time went on, the team debated whether the event had run its course. But Northside Bizarre gained this sort of cult following, especially from our kink and fetish communities — they’ve been asking for its return.”

For those who’ve never been, think of it as the most welcoming crash course in Melbourne’s kink scene imaginable — a place where curiosity is encouraged, consent is celebrated, and absolutely everyone over 18 is invited to come have a look around.

“Northside Bizarre has always been a chance for the kink-curious to dip their toes in,” Caleb explained. “Whether that’s buying your first piece of leather for cheap at Leather & Treasure, or just seeing something eye-opening on The Laird Stage.”

Northside Bizarre: the return of a community institution

For The Laird manager Brett Lasham, deciding to bring the event back was equal parts thrilling and nerve-wracking. “The whole COVID — or ‘The Dark Times’ as we call them — really had an impact on the psyche of event producers. But with enough coaxing from the folks at Thorne Harbour, we felt it’s time. It’s the only event we know of where the leather and kink communities have an outdoor event tailored for them.”

First held as a fundraiser for Thorne Harbour’s David Williams Fund, which supports people living with HIV, Northside Bizarre quickly became one of Melbourne’s most unique and loved community events.

“It’s not just about kink,” Brett said. “It’s about giving people a space to express themselves, to connect, and to raise money for a cause that’s been supporting our communities for decades.”

Leather, latex and accessibility

At the heart of the event is Leather & Treasure, a bustling second-hand market where preloved leather, latex and gear are sold to raise funds for Thorne Harbour Health.

“One of our iconic auctioneers, Tex McKenzie, always reminds folks how important the Leather & Treasure area has been since the event’s inception,” Caleb said. “Leather can be quite expensive, and we wanted to make it more accessible for folks on a budget. We also know a lot of people have pieces they don’t wear anymore — giving them a second life while raising money for the community just made sense.”

Brett added that it’s one of the most chaotic and exciting parts of the day. “The Leather & Treasure area gets absolutely swamped with folks looking to snap up a bargain,” he said. “We price to sell, not to profit. My advice? Get in line early, be patient, and respect that our volunteers are doing their best to help with fittings and advice.”

Fundraising with flair

Throughout the day, attendees can catch one of four live auctions — where everything from local art to gift vouchers go under the hammer — or wander over to the MasterBaker tent, where queer sporting clubs compete in a hilariously wholesome bake-off.

“Having previously been the president of an LGBTIQA+ sporting club, MasterBaker has a special place in my heart,” Caleb said. “The baking competition pits half a dozen queer sporting clubs against one another as they raise funds for Thorne Harbour Health. Whether you’re a sweet tooth or not, call past just to see what the teams have come up with.”

Add to that the VicBears BBQ, live demos on The Laird Stage, and cocktails shaking behind the bar, and it’s no wonder the day has earned a reputation as the most joyful kind of sensory overload.

The myths and the message

Events like Northside Bizarre play a crucial role in breaking down stigma and myth. “I think the biggest misconception is that being part of kink and leather communities means you have to be ‘into’ everything,” Caleb said. “That can be a really overwhelming thought for people. We’ve always wanted Northside Bizarre to be kink-inspired, but anyone 18+ is welcome to come through the gates, have a look around, ask questions — or not.”

Brett agreed, saying that visibility and conversation are key. “People think it’s all about dark rooms, taboos, or things that happen behind closed doors. In reality, kinksters just want to get out there in their gear without judgement. Most are more than happy to chat about their outfits or kinks — as long as you approach respectfully. And of course, wearing gear isn’t consent.”

Consent, curiosity and respect

Both organisers emphasised that consent and boundaries aren’t just buzzwords — they’re the backbone of kink culture.

“The public conversation around consent has become louder in recent years,” Caleb said, “but kink and fetish communities have been navigating those complexities for a long time. You can learn a lot from a seasoned kinkster about communication and the importance of clear negotiation. Often, people are surprised to learn that the person ‘in control’ is often the one in the submissive role.”

For newcomers, the advice is simple. “Be curious, be respectful, and if you want to get a picture with someone — just ask,” Brett said. “If you’re after info on how to get started, this is the place to find out.”

A space for everyone

Perhaps the most beautiful thing about Northside Bizarre is how inclusive it’s always been. For one day a year, The Laird — a men-only venue — throws open its doors to all genders.

“Northside Bizarre is one of the few times in the calendar when The Laird is open to all genders,” Caleb noted. “It’s also one of the rare times you’ll see LGBTIQA+ women working behind the bar.”

He added that the event’s success is a true collaboration: “Northside Bizarre isn’t possible without the generosity of community groups, local artists, performers, business owners, sporting clubs and volunteers. The diversity of people involved helps make it a space where everyone feels welcome.”

The heart of queer community

At its core, Northside Bizarre isn’t just about leather and latex — it’s about connection. It’s about creating a space where queerness, kink, and community care intersect.

“Come as you are,” Caleb said simply. “You don’t need to be kitted out in head-to-toe leather. The day is kink-inspired, but it’s really about our tribes coming together to support community health and wellbeing.”

As Brett put it, “Respectful curiosity and acceptance — that’s what I hope people take home. We’ve all got our likes and dislikes, our turn-ons and turn-offs. If you’re afraid of boobs or bare butts, this may not be for you. But if you’re open-minded, you’ll find a community that’s warm, funny, and deeply respectful.”

When the music fades and the auctioneer’s voice finally quiets, what lingers isn’t just the scent of leather — it’s the feeling of belonging. After six years away, Northside Bizarre is back, and Melbourne’s queer community couldn’t be happier.

You can learn more about Northside Bizarre 2025 here.