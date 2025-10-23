NSW Government Seeks Community Input on First LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy

The NSW Government has opened public consultation for its first ever LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Strategy in the state.

The government is inviting all state residents, including those who identify as LGBTIQA+, their families, friends and allies, to share how inclusion, safety and equality can be improved in the state.

NSW Government LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy

A new online survey launched today will feed into the strategy, which will shape a coordinated, government wide approach to recognising and addressing barriers and inequities faced by LGBTIQA+ communities, progressing specific actions for inclusive and equitable outcomes and celebrating the diversity and contributions of LGBTIQA+ people to the NSW community.

In addition, expressions of interest are open for an in depth, two hour roundtable discussions starting in November. These facilitated sessions which are open only to people who identify as LGBTIQA+ are designed to capture diverse lived experiences to inform legal and policy reform for the future as well as strengthen safety and improve service delivery across the state.

Although the new strategy is scheduled for release in 2026 the government says feedback from the survey and roundtables will ensure the plan reflects the “voices, priorities and aspirations of LGBTIQA+ communities and the wider NSW population”.

The inclusion strategy comes after the establishment of the LGBTIQ+ Advisory Council in October 2024, which is charged with providing ongoing advice and helping to develop the inclusion strategy.

NSW Government Council Co-Chair Robyn Kennedy praised the strategy in a statement released on Thursday.

“This is a landmark opportunity for LGBTIQA+ people to have their voices heard and help shape a strategy that will promote inclusion and equity across NSW” she said.

“I encourage anyone interested in sharing their lived experience to submit an expression of interest. The survey is also a chance for people from all walks of life to have their voices heard. We’re encouraging everyone to take part so the strategy we develop truly reflect the experiences and needs of diverse communities across NSW.”

Council Co-Chair Adjunct Professor Justin Koonin spoke of the valuable experiences those in the community can bring to the strategy “The LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy must be built on experiences and voices from our communities” he said.

“The insights shared during roundtable discussions will be instrumental in ensuring the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy can guide meaningful change.”

You can have your say and shape the future of inclusion in NSW via the online survey which is open until December 10, 2025 at the NSW consultation site. You can find more information about the LGBTQIA+ inclusion strategy here.