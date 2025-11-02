Olympic Hopeful Kurts Adams Rozentals Banned Over Explicit Plane Video

Out gay athlete Kurts Adams Rozentals has been handed a two year ban from competition and training by Paddle UK after a video showing a “sexual act” on an aeroplane.

The video, uploaded to his Instagram last March, was deemed to breach the organisation’s “indecent, offensive or immoral behaviour” policy.

It’s not the first time Rozentals has drawn attention for his racy online content.

Kurts Adams Rozentals Banned For Sexual Content

Kurts Adams Rozentals drew national attention earlier this year after revealing he had earned over £100,000 through the subscription based platform, OnlyFans, between January and May while training for his sporting goal.

Following the news he was removed from the World Class Programme earlier this year, a programme which was designed to assist athletes on their path to the Olympics.

Now he has received a two year ban from competition for content he allegedly filmed on a plane earlier this year.

He told BBC Sport: “This ban would have never happened if athletes were funded properly. And while I understand the video could be described as crazy, it was not illegal and certainly shouldn’t be the reason for banning an athlete.”

Following the disciplinary decision, Rozentals said he had no regrets about filming the content, explaining “Looking back now, I probably wouldn’t post something like that. But I remember the state of mind I was in when I did film it and post it. It was the first time in my life I saw real progress in my financial situation. It was the first time I was able to fund the training myself.”

“I saw a direct correlation of me making those type of videos and my life situation improving. So, I was in this state of mind where I knew that all I have to do to continue this, is keep making videos like this. It’s a crazy world we live in. I don’t regret it.”

Paddle UK explained that the content “brought the sport into serious disrepute” and confirmed the investigation was handed to an independent body.

The organisation asserted it remains “committed to ensuring a safe and open environment for all, and action under the Athlete Disciplinary Policy is taken where necessary and proportionate.”