One Nation Candidate Running Again Despite Previous Homophobic Comments

Controversial former One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds is again running for the party, despite his history of homophobic and misogynistic comments posted online.

The One Nation candidate for Hunter in NSW defended the comments again over the weekend in a live television interview.

The news follows Bonds previously splitting from the party and running as an independent in 2022.

One Nation candidate insists comments were “a joke”

When Stuart Bonds initially ran for the seat of Hunter in 2019 videos which he had previously taken down from his Youtube channel were made public.

The since deleted videos included the comments “The only thing worse than a gay person with power is a woman.”

He was also filmed saying “I don’t have a woman boss and I don’t have a gay boss, and there’s a reason for that.”

Other videos also included questions about whether or not the Port Arthur massacre had occurred as well as conspiracy questions about 9/11 and the death of Osama Bin Laden.

When the videos surfaced in 2019 he denied that he was homophobic or misogynistic.

At the time Bonds remained with One Nation going into the election and ultimately secured 21.59% of the votes at the 2019 election.

However he later had a falling out with party leader Pauline Hanson and ran as an independent in the seat of Hunter securing just 5.69% of the votes in the 2022 election.

Now Bonds and One Nation have apparently reconciled with Bonds running for the party again in 2025 for the same NSW seat.

Over the weekend Bonds appeared on Outsiders to discuss his candidacy where he was again questioned over his previous comments.

He reiterated that the comments were jokes and had been taken out of context and denied being a conspiracy theorist.

“When you take things out of context. When you sit there and talk to a camera and put your points of view across, and then you take tiny little snippets and jam then into a hit piece and then put out on the news” he said.

“Did you not say those things?” questioned journalist Caroline Marcus.

“You’ve got to get in context – right” he reiterated.

“You’ve got to get it all in a flowing conversation” he maintained, stating the the previous news about the comments had been “hit pieces” by the media.

He maintained that comments about gay people and women were a joke, pointing to Pauline Hanson being the leader of his party as proof he doesn’t have a problem with women.

Bonds is hoping to unseat Labor’s Daniel Repacholi from the seat of Hunter which has been held by the Labor party since 1910.