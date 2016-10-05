—

THE hearts of women collectively shattered across the world today as Orange is the New Black’s (OITNB) breakout star Samira Wiley announced her engagement to her girlfriend Lauren Morelli.

Wiley took to Instagram to announce the news posting a photo of the couple and her engagement ring with the simple caption ‘yes’.

Yes. A photo posted by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

The actress who played the popular character Poussey met OITNB writer Morelli on the set of the Emmy nominated show.

Morelli came out in 2014 in an essay published on Mic saying she realised she was a lesbian while writing for OITNB.

“I realized I was gay in fall 2012, one of my first days on the set. It wasn’t so much one thing, but the sum of many small details: how uncomfortable I felt around groups of lesbians or how I considered myself (shrug) a “not very sexual person”,” she wrote.

“I am now out to my family, my friends and most of my co-workers on Orange (and now to you, dear reader). Now, when I am in the writers’ room or on set, I no longer feel like I am stuck in the middle of two truths.

“I belong because my own narrative fits in alongside the fictional stories that we are telling on the show: stories of people finding themselves, of difficult paths and of redemption.”

One more from the Season 4 premiere. Because I’m honored to stand beside this one. A photo posted by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Jun 18, 2016 at 6:54am PDT

Wiley will next be seen in the sci-fi television drama, The Handmaid’s Tale.