Outrage As Grace Tame Wears Anti-Murdoch Shirt During PM Visit

Former Australian Of The Year Grace Tame has again caused a stir after she arrived at a morning tea with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wearing a “Fuck Murdoch” t-shirt over the weekend.

Naturally the move by Tame has caused reactions around the country.

Grace Tame causes a stir

Grace Tame, an advocate for sexual assault survivors, originally caught the attention of the country back in 2022 when she was photographed giving then Prime Minister Scott Morrison a very cold side eye.

Over the weekend Tame attended a morning tea event for former winners and finalists of the Australian Of The Year Awards at The Lodge before official celebrations on Saturday evening.

However when she fronted up to the media she revealed a shirt with the slogan “Fuck Murdoch” boldly displayed across the front, a move that seemed to make the Prime Minister visibly uncomfortable.

When speaking with the ABC she told them the choice to wear the shirt was to “speak truth to power,” stating “this whole awards program is a platform for making change.”

“One thing that I think unites us is that we want to make progress and a huge roadblock to making progress is the fact … the world, for far too long, has been ruled by disproportionately, morbidly wealthy, corporate oligarchs” she said.

Naturally of course her move has caused a stir with the public, with social media blowing up over the weekend with the hashtag #fuckmurdoch trending online.

The trend has seen a wave of support for Tame with people posting their praise for the move.

grace tame the legend she is. wearing that shirt will make her a target again for some time but she has brought murdochs disgusting name to the headlines and for that she’s amazing. #FuckMurdoch pic.twitter.com/hqFjjuxKwj — Kate (@katea76) January 25, 2025

Gotta love how Grace Tame strolled in and smashed the Australia Day debate right over the fence for six. This was meant to be News Corp’s big weekend of rewriting history, and now they’re the punchline of the nation. Absolutely poetic. 👏🏼 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3wlDuzNhaX — Wazza from Melbourne (@Melbourne_says) January 25, 2025

Conservative media relieved to hear that Grace Tame smiled this time pic.twitter.com/52e7eopwgC — The Chaser (@chaser) January 25, 2025

Albanese when Grace Tame rocks up for photos in a ‘Fuck Murdoch’ shirt on Australia Day weekend in an election year. pic.twitter.com/kWXKSIW4gS — The Vandalorian 🖼️ (@van_gone_) January 25, 2025

However of course many were outspoken about her decision as well.

How narcissistic do you have to be to hijack the biggest moment of someone else’s life to make it all about you? pic.twitter.com/0VkgoQBa8h — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) January 25, 2025

What an embarrassment Grace Tame is.

And for the sitting PM @AlboMP to permit that. — Timothy_kaye (@KayeThetimothy) January 25, 2025