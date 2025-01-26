Outrage As Grace Tame Wears Anti-Murdoch Shirt During PM Visit

National News News
Michael James
January 26, 2025
Outrage As Grace Tame Wears Anti-Murdoch Shirt During PM Visit
Image: Image: X (twitter)

Former Australian Of The Year Grace Tame has again caused a stir after she arrived at a morning tea with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wearing a “Fuck Murdoch” t-shirt over the weekend.

Naturally the move by Tame has caused reactions around the country.

Grace Tame causes a stir

Grace Tame, an advocate for sexual assault survivors, originally caught the attention of the country back in 2022 when she was photographed giving then Prime Minister Scott Morrison a very cold side eye.

Over the weekend Tame attended a morning tea event for former winners and finalists of the Australian Of The Year Awards at The Lodge before official celebrations on Saturday evening.

However when she fronted up to the media she revealed a shirt with the slogan “Fuck Murdoch” boldly displayed across the front, a move that seemed to make the Prime Minister visibly uncomfortable.

When speaking with the ABC she told them the choice to wear the shirt was to “speak truth to power,” stating “this whole awards program is a platform for making change.”

“One thing that I think unites us is that we want to make progress and a huge roadblock to making progress is the fact … the world, for far too long, has been ruled by disproportionately, morbidly wealthy, corporate oligarchs” she said.

Naturally of course her move has caused a stir with the public, with social media blowing up over the weekend with the hashtag #fuckmurdoch trending online.

The trend has seen a wave of support for Tame with people posting their praise for the move.

However of course many were outspoken about her decision as well.

 

